President-elect Donald Trump called the deadly truck attack in Berlin an "attack on humanity" that's "gotta be stopped," he told reporters at his property in Florida today.

Trump also appeared to double down on his proposed ban on Muslim immigration when asked if the attacks changed any of his positions on that specific proposal.

"Hey, you know my plans,” Trump told reporters in a brief appearance. “All along and it's -- I've been proven to be right, 100 percent correct. What's happening is disgraceful."

During his 'thank-you' tour, Trump told crowds he would ensure Americans' safety by "suspending immigration form regions where it cannot be safely processed or vetted," and "extreme vetting" of immigrants who do enter the country.

Trump said he has not spoken to President Obama about the attacks.

A reporter asked Trump about his paper statement in the wake of the Berlin attack on the Christmas market being against Christians.

"ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad," Trump said in the Tuesday statement.

Trump responded to reporters it was "an attack on humanity, that's what it is. It's an attack on humanity. And it's gotta be stopped."

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, but authorities do not have a suspect in custody.

They are seeking a Tunisian man and say he is a suspect, but not necessarily the perpetrator.