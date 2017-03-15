Less than two hours after a federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on the Trump administration's revised travel ban, the president slammed the decision as "an unprecedented judicial overreach."

Speaking Wednesday night at a rally at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, President Trump said the court was motivated by "political reasons," adding that he expected to be "criticized ... for speaking harshly about our courts."

"The order... blocked was a watered-down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with," said Trump.

He added, "This ruling makes us look weak."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.