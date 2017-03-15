Trump calls Hawaii judge's ruling against revised travel ban 'unprecedented judicial overreach'

Mar 15, 2017, 8:54 PM ET
PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks to a waiting Marine One helicopter while departing the White House, on March 15, 2017, in Washington. PlayWin McNamee/Getty Images
Less than two hours after a federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on the Trump administration's revised travel ban, the president slammed the decision as "an unprecedented judicial overreach."

Speaking Wednesday night at a rally at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, President Trump said the court was motivated by "political reasons," adding that he expected to be "criticized ... for speaking harshly about our courts."

"The order... blocked was a watered-down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with," said Trump.

He added, "This ruling makes us look weak."

