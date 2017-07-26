Former Trump campaign adviser meets with House Intelligence Committee

Former Trump campaign adviser J.D. Gordon appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday for an interview with the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian election interference.

Gordon, who told ABC News he was appearing for a “closed meeting" with the committee, advised Trump on foreign policy during the presidential campaign.

Gordon played a role in putting together the Republican Party platform, which was criticized for taking a pro-Russian position on the defense of Ukraine. He also met with then-Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak at the GOP Convention in Cleveland in July 2016, a meeting first reported by USA Today.

CNN has reported that Gordon tried to make changes to the GOP platform on Ukraine to align it with Trump's own position and comments.

Gordon is one of several Trump campaign advisers and associates that have been contacted by congressional investigators. Former Trump aide Michael Caputo has appeared before the House committee, while longtime adviser Roger Stone and campaign digital director Brad Parscale are expected to appear for interviews in the coming weeks.

Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Trump's presidential campaign, met with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators on Tuesday and has provided documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee as well.