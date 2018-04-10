Trump cancels South America trip because of Syria, White House says

President Donald Trump has canceled his scheduled trip to South America, the White House says, citing growing tensions in Syria as the reason.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday that “The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.”

Carlos Barria/Reuters, FILE

Trump was scheduled to attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru this Friday and Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence will travel in his place.

The president isn’t the only official canceling travel this weekend. Defense Secretary James Mattis was scheduled to travel to Nevada and San Francisco this weekend but has since canceled his trip, a U.S. official said.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters, FILE

Mattis will still travel to New York Thursday evening as previously scheduled.