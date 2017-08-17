President Donald Trump today tweeted a condemnation of the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain.

"The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!" he wrote.

A van drove into pedestrians on a boulevard and public square popular with tourists in Barcelona earlier in the day, leaving at least 13 people dead and 50 more injured. Law enforcement in the city labeled the incident an act of terror.

The president faced criticism over the weekend for not labeling a similar incident in Charlottesville, Virginia as "terrorism." In Virginia, one woman died and 19 were injured when a car drove into a crowd during protests in the city.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told ABC News Monday that that incident met "the definition of domestic terrorism."

Trump's tweet follows comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who offered U.S. condolences and assistance in remarks earlier today.