President Trump on Monday lambasted the "dishonest press" for what he says is an unwillingness to report on terrorist attacks.

"We have seen what happened in Paris, Nice, all over Europe," Trump said while speaking at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida in his address to U.S. service members. "It has gotten to a point where it is not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press does not want to report it."

Trump did not specify any particular incidents that had been omitted.

"They [the press] have their reasons, and you understand that," he said.

During his brief remarks at the headquarters of the U.S. Central Command, the president seemed to make reference to his executive order banning immigration and visas from seven Muslim-majority nations that is currently subject to a number of legal challenges.

"We need strong programs," he said, before adding that "people that want to destroy us and want to destroy our country" must be kept out.

Trump went on to defend NATO while simultaneously saying members of the alliance were not making “full and proper contributions.”

Echoing President Ronald Reagan, Trump said the U.S. military should be guided by the mantra "Peace Through Strength," before making mention of his campaign refrain of "America First."