Trump to Hold Long-Awaited Press Conference on Businesses

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to hold a long-anticipated press conference Wednesday where he has pledged to outline how he will separate himself from his vast business empire amid questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. E.T. in New York City.

Today marks 167 days since Trump last held a formal press conference. His transition team had previously scheduled an event in December but delayed it, arguing further issues needed to be resolved before Trump could outline his plan to avoid potential conflicts of interest during his time in office.

Trump has said he will hand over the Trump Organization to his two sons Don Jr. and Eric, but ethics experts, who suggest a blind trust, say this arrangement does not go far enough.

Some 66 percent of Americans surveyed in a Quinnipiac poll released yesterday said they hope Trump will place all of his business holdings in a blind trust, where assets are sold and administered by an independent trustee.

The press conference also comes while multiple prospective nominees for Trump's Cabinet field questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they seek confirmation, and just days after the release of an unclassified U.S. intelligence report that alleges Russian cyber meddling in the 2016 election sought to benefit Trump's candidacy.