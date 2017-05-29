President Donald Trump offered a solemn tribute to America's soldiers during a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery Monday, honoring those who gave their lives in war and those currently serving in defense of the country.

"Here at this hallowed shrine, we honor the noblest among us, the men and women who paid the ultimate price for victory and for freedom," said Trump. "We pay tribute to those brave souls who raced into gunfire, roared into battle, and ran into hell to face down evil. They made their sacrifice not for fame, or for money, or even for glory, but for country."

From the podium of the cemetery's Memorial Amphitheater, the commander-in-chief relayed stories of those who served and urged Americans to continue with the day's theme of remembrance.

“We can never replace them. We cannot repay them. But we can always remember. And today, that is what we are doing,” Trump said.

In the speech, Trump paid tribute to Army Spc. Christopher Horton; Special Forces Captain Andrew Byers; and Marine First Lt. Robert Kelly, the son of Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, whose family members were in attendance.

“And while we cannot know the extent of your pain, what we do know is that our gratitude to them and to you is boundless and undying,” Trump said to the Gold Star families.

He also made special mention of former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, who sat in the audience at today’s ceremony, thanking him for his service in World War II.

Earlier in the morning, the president visited the cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where he placed a wreath and had a moment of silence as a bugle player performed "Taps."

Trump’s remarks at the Memorial Day ceremony was his first public appearance since returning from a nine-day foreign trip.