President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee announced a record-breaking fundraising haul – nearly double the record set by then-President Barack Obama in 2009 – for the festivities surrounding his inauguration.

Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee, or PIC, announced Tuesday that it raised just under $107 million to pay for all inauguration activities.

Obama's 2009 inaugural committee brought in more than $53 million.

A press release announcing the fundraising total called Trump’s inaugural "one of the most accessible and affordable inaugurations for the public in recent history."

Now that the 58th PIC has filed with the Federal Election Commission, it will wind down and work on choosing the charities that will receive excess funds, according to the press release.