The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump will leave intact a 2014 Obama-era order protecting LEBTQ employees who work for federal contractors from workplace discrimination.

The announcement came after reports that an executive order affecting the LGBTQ community was coming.

"President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community," the statement said. "The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression."