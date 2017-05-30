Trump to interview two candidates for FBI director today

President Trump has meetings with two candidates for FBI director today at the White House, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in today’s press briefing.

Spicer confirmed that Trump will interview John Pistole and Chris Wray.

Wray, a former top Justice Department official, is an attorney who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s personal attorney during the so-called Bridgegate scandal. He has been working as a partner with the Atlanta-based King & Spalding law firm since 2005, when he left his role as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division under President Bush.

Pistole served as the head of the Transportation Security Administration under President Obama after spending 26 years at the FBI.

At the FBI, Pistole rose to become deputy director, working under current DOJ special counsel Robert Mueller, who was then the FBI director. Before becoming the deputy director, Pistole led the expanded counterterrorism program after the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Trump is seeking a replacement for former FBI director James Comey, whom he fired earlier this month after receiving letters from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recommending he be let go.

"When the president feels as though he’s met with the right candidate, he’ll let us know," Spicer said during the briefing. "But he'll meet with candidates today and continue to do so until he finds the right leader."