President Donald Trump this morning appeared to confirm reports that he is being investigated for firing former FBI Director James Comey last month.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump wrote in a tweet.

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.