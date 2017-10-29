Trump Jr. heads to Iowa for hunting weekend and campaign fundraiser with Rep. King

Donald Trump Jr. is the guest of honor at Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King's annual two-day Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt, which began Saturday.

The hunt takes place at the Hole 'N the Wall Lodge in Akron, Iowa and includes a campaign fundraiser for King, so having the president's eldest son in attendance is undoubtedly a get.

"If Donald Trump Jr. defends 2nd Amendment as well as he shoots, we have nothing to worry about," King tweeted Saturday, along with a photo of himself and Trump Jr. at the Hole 'N the Wall Lodge.

Pres. Trump's eldest son joined Rep. Steve King on Saturday to kick off the lawmaker's annual pheasant hunt in his home state of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/ktSxEe3r67 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 28, 2017

Trump Jr. posted a photo of himself to Instagram Saturday morning, wearing his hunting gear and carrying a rifle. "Beautiful morning in Iowa with @stevekingia for the Col. Bud Day annual pheasant hunt," he wrote.

According to the Des Moines Register, Trump Jr. didn't bring his own gun because he flew to Iowa on a commercial flight, so he hunted with a loaned 12-gauge semi-automatic model.

The newspaper reported that Trump Jr. shot at least four pheasants and was joined by about 30 other hunters. "He is a very, very good shot," King said. "It was a beautiful, clear day in Iowa, and the sky was so full of feathers that one could be convinced that the angels were having pillow fights."

While King spoke to reporters on Saturday, Trump Jr. did not. But, that wasn't the case with Trump's hunting buddies.

"We sat up there for an hour and a half -- maybe longer than that -- and Don Jr. just held court. It was a lot of fun," King told Sioux City, Iowa, ABC affiliate KCAU.

About a hundred guests turned up for the Saturday night pork chop and deep-fried pheasant dinner at the lodge.

"Tonight we're going to have Iowa chops -- these are special Iowa chops that are injected with the mysterious formula that comes out of the Remsen locker -- they're the best chops in the world and I'm already starting to drool," King told KCAU. "And we'll have a big batch of Iowa sweet corn, every kernel cut off with love in the kitchen by Marilyn or me."