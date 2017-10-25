President Donald Trump has turned to Twitter to respond to Sen. Jeff Flake's announcement that he will not seek another term.

The Arizona Republican also used his announcement Tuesday to denounce the president and his behavior. Flake followed up today with a number of interviews on morning shows, including a remark to ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that “a lot more” of his colleagues will eventually speak out against the president.

Trump was quick to respond, though slightly misquoting the senator.

"Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said 'a lot of my colleagues have spoken out.' Really, they just gave me a standing O!" .

Flake was in the middle of an interview with CNN when Trump posted that tweet.

"It's very difficult to be re-elected in the Republican Party right now," Flake told CNN, because the focus is not on policies, but whether "you're with the president."

That tweet was the second time this morning Trump made a reference to a Tuesday standing ovation, tweeting earlier: "The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!"

He also took another swipe at Flake and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has also announced he will not seek re-election next year and has been openly dismissive and disparaging of the president.

"The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded!" Trump wrote.