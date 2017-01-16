Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to meet today with Martin Luther King Jr.'s son to discuss the civil rights leader's legacy.

Trump's incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, announced on Twitter that the president-elect is meeting with Martin Luther King III today, the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr..

Today we observe the birthday of #MartinLutherKing - @realDonaldTrump will meet with Martin Luther King III to discuss his legacy #MLKDAY — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 16, 2017

Senior transition sources initially said Trump would visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture today. But ABC later learned that the the visit was removed from his calendar due to scheduling issues and was not fully planned out. Spicer said today that the president-elect was never planning to go to the museum today.