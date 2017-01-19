Trump Names New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson as Ambassador to the UK

Donald Trump inadvertently announced his pick for United States ambassador to the United Kingdom today at a leadership luncheon held at his new Trump Tower hotel in Washington, D.C.

Turning to address Woody Johnson, the owner of the National Football League’s New York Jets, Trump called Johnson "ambassador" and said "good luck in St. James."

In the United Kingdom, the official representative from the United States is known as "Ambassador of the United States to the Court of St James’s."

Transition officials confirmed to ABC News that Johnson will be joining the Trump administration as ambassador. During the 2016 election Johnson served as vice chairman of The Trump Victory Committee.

Johnson will be replacing President Obama’s 2013 pick for ambassador, Matthew Barzun.

ABC News' Alex Mallin, Shushannah Walshe, and Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.