Trump to Nominate David Shulkin for Secretary of Veterans Affairs

President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate David Shulkin to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Shulkin is the department's undersecretary for health. Trump made the announcement at a news conference this morning.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has been plagued by controversy over the past several years. One of the largest bureaucracies in the federal government, the department's health system employs more than 300,000 people who serve nearly 9 million veterans per year, according to the agency's website.

The position was one of Trump's final Cabinet-level roles yet to be announced.