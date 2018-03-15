Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents

Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Russia-related documents, ABC News has confirmed.

The scope of the subpoena was not immediately clear, but it represents the latest indication of the breadth of the special counsel’s nearly year-long, wide-ranging probe into possible collusion between Russian agents and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election. The New York Times first reported news of the subpoenas.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders referred questions about the matter on Thursday to the Trump Organization.

Alan S. Futerfas, attorney for the Trump Organization, said they have sought to cooperate with the special counsel.

“Since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the Special Counsel, and is responding to their requests," he said in a statement. "This is old news and our assistance and cooperation with the various investigations remains the same today.”

The special counsel's investigation has been already looking at other aspects of the Trump Organization's business dealings for months, but this latest sign shows the attention is now turning to Russia-related matters.

Last year, President Trump told the New York Times that Mueller's team would be crossing a "red line" if it started investigating the Trump Organization and/or the Trump family businesses for matters beyond Russia.

“I sell a lot of condo units, and somebody from Russia buys a condo, who knows? I don’t make money from Russia,” Trump told the Times during the interview last year.

