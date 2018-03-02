Trump, Pence travel to Charlotte for Rev. Billy Graham's funeral

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Charlotte to attend the private funeral for famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham.

Air Force One departed from Dulles International Airport on Friday morning due to strong winds in the Washington, D.C. area.

The White House said the president is not expected to speak at the funeral on Friday, but he is expected to privately greet the family before the service. Graham’s sister, three daughters and younger son are all expected to deliver family tributes at the service.

His son, Rev. Franklin Graham, is expected to deliver the main funeral message. Billy Graham’s grandson, Maj. Edward Bell Graham, will seat the president and the first lady as well as the Vice President and Mrs. Pence.

On Wednesday, Graham's casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and congressional leaders and others paid their respects.

During the ceremony, Trump said that during Graham’s life he traveled around the world and “delivered the same beautiful message: God loves you. That was his message, God loves you.” Trump also said that Graham was an “an ambassador for Christ who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God's grace.”

Some 2,000 people are expected to attend Graham’s funeral, which will be held under a large white tent at the Billy Graham Library. The funeral, which is expected to begin at noon, is expected to last nearly 90 minutes.

Graham died on February 21st. He was 99.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.