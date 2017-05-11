Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation

Two days after firing FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump offered a pointed evaluation of Comey's character and insisted that the determination was made prior to an evaluation of the director by the Department of Justice.

"Look, he's a showboat. He's a grandstander," said Trump in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt. "The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that. I know that. Everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago -- it was in virtual turmoil. Less than a year ago. It hasn't recovered from that."

Trump portrayed the decision as his alone, despite the initial administration depiction of the dismissal as one that came based on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"I was going to fire Comey," said Trump. "My decision."

The White House released memorandum from Sessions and Rosenstein to Trump on Comey's performance in conjunction with Tuesday's news, and the president noted in his letter notifying the FBI director of his firing that he "accepted their recommendation."

"I was going to fire regardless of recommendation," said Trump.

The president also addressed a portion of his letter to Comey that stated the director had informed him "on three separate occasions" that he was not under investigation in relation to the bureau's probe of Russian influence into the presidential election.

Asked by Holt why he included that information in the letter, Trump responded, "Because he told me that."

"And I've heard that from others," Trump continued. "We had a very nice dinner and at that time he told me, 'You are not under investigation,' which I knew anyway."

The president added that the other two instances came during two phone calls with Comey, and admitted that during one, he was the one to ask Comey if his actions were being considered.

"I said, 'If it's possible, will you let me know, am I under investigation?'" said Trump. "He said, 'You are not under investigation.'"

Trump did not rule out that associates or members of his campaign staff may be under investigation for possible ties to Russia, speaking only for himself on the matter.

"I know that I'm not under investigation. Me. Personally," said Trump. "I'm not talking about campaigns. I'm not talking about anything else. I'm not under investigation."