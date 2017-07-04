Trump tweets church choir's 'Make America Great Again' song

President Trump started Independence Day with a tweet featuring a church choir’s performing its rendition of "Make America Great Again.”
#HappyIndependenceDay #July4 #USA???? pic.twitter.com/NsFslPEFrp— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017
The song by First Baptist Church in Dallas premiered Saturday night during its "Celebrate Freedom Rally," and was written by the church's former minister of music Gary Moore.
It was performed about half-an-hour into the nearly two-hour concert. Cue this video to the 34-minute mark to hear the song.
The text of the song goes as follows:
Make America great again
Make America great again
Lift the torch of freedom all across the land
Step into the future joining hand in hand
And make America great again
Yes make America great again.
Americans from ev’ry corner of this blessed land
Come together with one voice
Help us take a stand
Following the vision to make her proud and grand
And make America great again
Make America great again
Like the mighty eagle that is rising on the wind
Soaring t’ward our destiny
Hearts and voices blend
With a mighty melody oh let the song begin
And make America great again
Make America great again
Each and every state
Make America great again
Make America great again