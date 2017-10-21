Trump is promising to help pay legal costs for White House staffers in Russia probe

President Trump has promised to help cover the mounting legal costs for White House staff members caught up in the investigations of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, a White House official told ABC News.

The official's account confirmed a report today by Axios that Trump has promised to help White House staff members pay legal costs connected with the probe of Russia's alleged election meddling and of any possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

The news of Trump's offer comes a few weeks after it was disclosed that the Republican National Committee spent about $430,000 in August covering legal costs for President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. in connection to the Russia probe.

The RNC spent more than $230,000 in August on the president's legal costs in the matter. The committee also paid nearly $200,000 on legal fees for Trump Jr.