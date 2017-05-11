Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired

President Donald Trump and longtime foil, comedienne Rosie O'Donnell, seemed to find common ground Thursday after Trump resurfaced a December tweet of O'Donnell's calling for the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump dismissed Comey on Tuesday.

"FIRE COMEY," wrote O'Donnell on December 20, a month prior to Trump's inauguration, in response to a tweet from former Clinton campaign Press Secretary Brian Fallon criticizing the director's actions during the election.

"We finally agree on something Rosie," wrote Trump, quote-tweeting O'Donnell.

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

Since Tuesday, Trump and White House staff have continuously alluded to Democratic criticism of Comey, stemming from his updates on the bureau's review of Hillary Clinton's email investigation, as justification for his termination.

ABC News has since learned that Trump was growing increasingly frustrated with Comey's handling of the investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election and potential ties to the Trump campaign.

The feud between Trump and O'Donnell stretches back at least a decade, with the pair sporadically exchanging insults on television and social media. O'Donnell has previously referred to Trump as a liar and "snake oil salesman," while the president has called the actress a "pig" and "loser," among other insults.

At a Republican primary debate in 2015, Trump was asked about his comments describing women as "fat pigs," "dogs" and "slobs," to which he responded, "only Rosie O'Donnell."

In March, O'Donnell participated in a Washington, D.C. protest of Trump and delivered a speech accusing him of dishonesty and misogyny.