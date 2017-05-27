Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout

After returning to Washington, President Trump is expected to meet this week with his team of senior advisers to discuss possible changes to his press and communications staff.

He's also expected to explore a strategy to respond to the onslaught of allegations regarding Trump associates' contacts with Russia and address continuing leaks from the ongoing FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

A senior administration official says ideas and concepts for a retool have been raised in recent days by various members of the president's team -- many of whom have been traveling overseas for the past week -- amidst growing frustration that the Russia probe continues to be a major distraction.

Among those ideas is the possibility of holding fewer press briefings -- an idea the president himself raised earlier this month in an interview with Fox News.

“We don’t have press conferences, we just don’t have them, unless I have them every two weeks and I do them myself,” Trump contemplated on May 12. “I think it’s a good idea.”

Once the team is together back in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, they are expected to formalize a plan to move forward, the official said. Last week, Trump retained a private attorney Marc Kasowtiz to advise him on matters related to the Russia investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.