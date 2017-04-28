Trump says he thought being president 'would be easier'

Apr 28, 2017, 11:13 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017.PlayREUTERS
President Donald Trump made some wistful comments about his life before the White House in an interview ahead of his 100th day in office.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters in an interview. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

The president said that he was still adjusting to his Secret Service protection and the constraints that come with it, including the fact that he's no longer able to drive.

"You're really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere," he told Reuters.

During the interview, Trump reportedly cut short a conversation about Chinese President Xi Jinping to hand out copies of a map showing the 2016 election results.

"It’s pretty good, right? The red is obviously us," he said, referencing the states that were colored red to represent Republican wins.