Trump in Twitter tirade blasts 'leak' on Sessions and notes presidential power to pardon

President Trump in a long tweetstorm on Saturday morning slammed what he called "a new intelligence leak" against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an apparent reference to a report that Sessions discussed campaign-related matters with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the U.S. presidential race.

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

The Washington Post reported Friday evening that Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, told Russian officials that during the U.S. presidential election he and Sessions talked about the campaign and policy matters when Sessions served as an adviser to Trump's campaign.

The report does not say that that Sessions discussed with the ambassador Russia's interference in the election, and the Department of Justice in a statement responding to the Post report said Sessions had no meetings or discussions with foreign officials "concerning any type of interference" with the 2016 U.S. election.

The president also in one of his many tweets Saturday morning brought up his power to issue pardons apparently in the context of the Russia probe.

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Trump's highlighting his power as president to issue pardons comes on the heels of his legal team's asserting that the question of pardons related to the investigation is "not on the table."

"Pardons are not being discussed and are not on the table,” Jay Sekulow a member of President Trump’s legal team, told ABC News.

Sekulow's comment came in response to a Washington Post report Friday that Trump was asking people on his team about the extent of his ability as president to pardon people in relation to the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with members of the Trump campaign.

The president also in his Twitter rant Saturday defended his son, Donald Trump Jr., who has come under scrutiny for his meeting with a Russian lawyer during the election, and returned to a campaign theme on alleged wrongs by Hillary Clinton and her associates.

My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

...What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017