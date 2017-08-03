Trump's approval rate at all-time low; slip in support among base: Poll

A little more than six months into his presidency, Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen to a new low, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Thirty-three percent of American voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, according to the poll conducted by Quinnipiac University, which reports a 3.4 percent margin of error.

The poll’s findings also mark a new high for the president’s disapproval rating, which now stands at 61 percent of voters.

Trump’s approval rate fell from 40 percent points from the previous Quinnipiac poll published on June 29, while his disapproval rose 17 points, with undecided voters from January turning on him.

It may come as no surprise that Democrats are largely against Trump. Only 2 percent of liberals approve of how Trump is handling his job.

But support among his base has also dipped.

Fifty percent of white voters without a college degree, a group that was instrumental in Trump's victory in 2016, now disapprove of the president's job performance. About one in four voters in his own party don’t support Trump: His approval among Republicans is down to 76 percent, the poll found.

Fifty-four percent of voters report that they are embarrassed to have Trump in office, while 57 percent believe he is abusing his presidential powers. Voters also responded negatively to questions about the president’s personal demeanor, with 71 percent saying he is not level-headed.

Sixty-nine percent of voters also reported that Trump should refrain from using his personal , which is the highest negative vote this category has seen thus far.

A Gallup poll from August 1 shows similar levels of negative sentiment. According to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, 36 percent of voters approve of the president while 60 percent disapprove. This matches a previous low in Gallup’s polling of the president’s approval.

Trump has often touted the Rasmussen poll’s approval rating. In a June tweet, he called Rasmussen, which reported his approval rating at 50 percent, “one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election.” The same poll now reports his approval at 38 percent, a record low for Rasmussen. Surveys conducted by Rasmussen do not meet ABC News' standards for polls due to their use of recorded, auto-dialed calls and lack of in-household participant selection.

ABC News’ Evan McMurray contributed to this report.