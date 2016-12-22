Dr. Harold Bornstein, who once claimed that his longtime patient Donald Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected president,” has raised eyebrows with what appears to be a new outlook on the president-elect’s health.

“If something happens to him, then it happens to him,” Bornstein told the health and medicine publication Stat, produced by Boston Globe Media. “It’s like all the rest of us, no? That’s why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”

Bornstein took aim at Hillary Clinton, calling her an “old lady,” according to the interview, despite the fact that she is a year younger than Trump.

In the interview, released today, Bornstein maintained that “there’s nothing seriously wrong” with Trump’s health.

“He’s a few pounds overweight, which everybody can see, and that’s it,” he said, adding that Trump, 70, isn’t “an old man the way my grandfather was an old man.”

Bornstein wrote and released a letter last December describing Trump’s health with phrases like “astonishingly excellent” and “extraordinary.”

The letter was criticized at the time of its release for its exuberant language and later, after Bornstein revealed he wrote the assessment in a matter of minutes. Trump released a more complete medical assessment in September 2016.

Bornstein said he has not spoken with Trump since the election and was unsure if he would be permitted to continue as Trump's physician, since presidents are usually attended to by military doctors, according to Stat.

Bornstein noted that he and his wife have been hassled since the election for caring for the Trump family.

“I’ve gotten so many harassing phone calls,” his wife, Melissa Brown-Bornstein, told Stat.

The Trump camp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.