Trump's HHS Nominee Returns to Capitol Hill

Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and spearhead the administration's healthcare reform, will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for his official confirmation hearing.

Democrats sharply questioned the Georgia Republican in a courtesy hearing last week about his plans for Obamacare, entitlement reform and a number of health-related stock trades he executed while working on legislation -- accusing him of being too close to industry interests. Price has defended his actions against questions of impropriety.

Price was also asked to clarify Trump's comments about his plans for healthcare reform, after the president told the Washington Post he aims to provide "insurance for everybody."

Instead, Price outlined reforms that would provide all Americans access to health insurance, rather than universal coverage -- a staple of Hill GOP plans to replace Obamacare.

"There has been a lot of talk about individuals losing health coverage and that is not our goal nor our desire nor our plan," Price said.

Trump, who discussed Obamacare with congressional leaders Monday, issued an executive order on Friday directing federal agencies to loosen their adherence to the healthcare law.

While Democrats have decried Price's nomination and criticized his trading activity, Republicans have stood behind the doctor-turned-lawmaker, a former chairman of the House Budget Committee who has proposed his own conservative alternatives to Obamacare.

Just three of Trump's Cabinet nominees have been confirmed by the Senate: CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.