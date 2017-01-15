When you are asked to stand in for the next U.S. president, Donald Trump, it’s worth buying a new red tie.

That’s what Army Sgt. Major Greg Lowery figured when he was picked to portray the president-elect at an inauguration dress rehearsal. Lowery is a member of the Army band, as is Sara Corry who stood in for future first lady Melania Trump. The goal of the rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol is to practice the order of appearances and events so that the real inauguration goes off without a hitch.

In their roles as president and first lady, Lowery and Corry descended the U.S. Capitol steps after reviewing the troops. They then got into the “presidential limousine” -- actually a silver Suburban since it’s just for practice. Then it was onto the west front of the Capitol where on Friday, the real Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President.

ABC News/Avery Miller

Although it was a little chilly during Sunday's rehearsal, the actual inauguration on Friday is expected to be much warmer, with a high in the 50s. There is a chance of rain which would be problematic since umbrellas are not allowed at the podium during the swearing-in.

The inauguration officially begins on Thursday, January 19th with Vice-President-elect Mike Pence and Trump laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Later that day, there will be a concert at the Lincoln Memorial entitled “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Gates will open at 6 am on Friday for security screenings. Jackie Evancho who was a runner-up of America’s Got Talent will sing the National Anthem. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes will perform as well.