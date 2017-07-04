President Donald Trump’s relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping has changed dramatically since taking office as the U.S. attempts to deal with the threat posed by the North Korean regime.

While he was critical of China during the campaign, President Xi was one of the first world leaders to visit Trump after the inauguration and he and Trump even spent time together in Mar-a-Lago.

Their burgeoning relationship has not stopped Trump, however, from speaking out against China and Xi. Trump has expressed frustration with China over its reluctance, in Trump's view, to stop military advances by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Chinese have suggested that its relationship with the Trump administration is starting take a more negative turn. According to a readout of a July 2 call between Trump and Xi released by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, “bilateral relations have also been affected by some negative factors, the Chinese side has indicated to the U.S. side.”

Here is a review of the various public statements and tweets released by Trump and the White House on China and North Korea.