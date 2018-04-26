President Donald Trump's embattled nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, Dr. Ronny Jackson, is withdrawing his name from consideration.

"While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs," Jackson said in a statement issued by the White House this morning.

Jackson's nomination has been dogged in recent days by allegations that he improperly dispensed medications and that he wrecked a government vehicle after drinking at a Secret Service farewell party.

Jackson is the presidential physician, having served in the role since President George W. Bush's administration.

"It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work at the White House and serve three Presidents," Jackson said. "Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity."

Jackson, 50, goes on to rebut the allegations that have been leveled against him as "false and fabricated."

"The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated. If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years," he said.