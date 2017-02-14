British Prime Minister Theresa May formally rejected on Tuesday an online petition that called for President Donald Trump to be barred from making an official state visit to the U.K.

In its official response to the petition, the U.K.'s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it "recognizes the strong views" of the people who signed the petition, but added that Trump "should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit."

The petition amassed more than 1.8 million signatures as of Tuesday morning, arguing that a state visit by Trump "would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

The petition was launched before Trump announced his controversial executive order on immigration but it went viral and garnered the bulk of the signatures after news of the order emerged.

It is scheduled to be debated in the U.K.'s parliament on Feb. 20. As a part of British law, the parliament must consider debating an issue once it gains the support of at least 100,000 people.

May extended the invitation for a state visit to Trump during a Jan. 27 meeting at the White House.