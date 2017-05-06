May 15, 2007: Deputy Attorney General James Comey testifies to Congress

In his 2007 testimony, Comey, deputy attorney general under John Ashcroft, rushed to his boss's hospital bedside to urge him not to sign an authorization for a classified domestic wiretapping program.
Transcript for May 15, 2007: Deputy Attorney General James Comey testifies to Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

