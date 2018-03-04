Transcript for 18 AGs, 6 cities sue US government over census question

In the last hour or New York attorney general Eric snyderman announced a multi state lawsuit in an attempt to block the trump administration from demanding citizenship information. In the twentieth when he census the White House says the question will hope track suspected voter fraud. Snyderman says the question could people afraid to respond to the census which is a constitutional mandates. For decades. Administrations from both. Parties have view this constitutional requirement with the respect and reverence it deserves but the truck administration. Is out to destroy this bipartisan tradition. Snyderman also says the question about citizenship is an attack on Blue States like New York. Which has large immigrant populations.

