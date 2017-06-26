Now Playing: Republican senators react to CBO analysis on health bill

Now Playing: 2009 town hall: President Obama answers America's questions

Now Playing: CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan

Now Playing: Trump claims Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without citing evidence

Now Playing: Trump blames Obama for 'ignoring' Russia's interference in election

Now Playing: Supreme Court allows parts of Trump's travel ban

Now Playing: Anthony Kennedy: Everything you need to know

Now Playing: Timeline of Trump's travel ban

Now Playing: Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect

Now Playing: Supreme Court could take action on Trump's travel ban

Now Playing: Trump faces high stakes with Senate health care showdown

Now Playing: Trump blames Obama for Russia election interference

Now Playing: GOP negotiates on health care bill as deadline looms

Now Playing: The Note: The fate of Trump's travel ban hangs in the balance

Now Playing: Trump faces likely decisions on two of his top agenda items

Now Playing: Possible Supreme Court showdown ahead

Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 6.25.2018

Now Playing: Senate Republicans unveil their health care plan and brace for a fight

Now Playing: Dowd: 'Fundamental choice' in health care is help the poor or give to the wealthy