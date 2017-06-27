Transcript for 22 million people would lose health insurance under Senate bill

you could come up with, the senate health care plan -- is in critical condition. Right now -- no, really. It will have to go to the emergency room. It's in the emergency room now. The congressional budget office says it will probably leave about 22 million more people without insurance. The question I want to pose is is, why are there so many other countries able to provide this? Why can't we get it right? They see it as a basic human right. We do not. It's not considered that. People are looking at what they want to pay or don't. There, it's not discussed. This is part of it. Every human deserves health care. But they don't exactly agree with that. The Republican party, as it stands now, they worship the tax cuts. Because you worship tax cuts, what taking the money out of medicaid will be. I make a decent amount of money. I'm going the get a big tax cut. But I'm going give it away. Because I don't deserve to get tax cut. I don't. And neither does anybody at this table. And anybody who is working on television. Because we are -- people who are privileged in this country. And people who are so privileged should not be takinging money from the top so that people in the bottom, or wherever they are, can't get decent health care. It's not fair. It's not American. It's mean. As Donald Trump said, it's mean. You know -- I don't understand why we all can't have it. I -- I don't understand why everybody. Because you know what? I make a good living. Yeah. But I also support folks. Who need stuff. So, for me, it's like -- listen, there is no reason why everybody in this country, we pay for everything else. We have paid for so many things. We have given lots of big tax cuts to folks. Why can't even have health care that we either pay for, or help other people pay for? Because I pay for wars. I don't believe in wars. There's a certain amount of resentment. There's a certain amount of rezeptment. Medicare, was very controversial at one point because people who have a lot of money are also getting medicare. I mean -- I use medicare. I'm old now. I know. I am. I go in, I walked into a what do you call those, walk-in clinics. They do this, they do this. I say how much I do owe you? Nothing. Zero. And -- so, I'm a person who is privileged, as I said before, who also benefits from a free system. Yes. Because of my age. Your free system, this free system that you're benefiting from is one that -- as an American citizen, you should have access to. Because nobody's taking your insurance now. You go to the doctor and you're paying cash. And I don't care who you are. It's a resentment. I don't know if there's RESE resentment. People say why should you get free medical care on my dollar? Because you don't need it? You do need it, because no one will take your insurance. The issue in the country is though, that there's a fundamental difference between people on the left and right as to how to go about it. I know people on both sides of the aisle that want people to be able to choose their doctors, lower E their costs, have better quality of care, some of the left think it's the government's job. Some on the right say, no, the government is too involved. The regulations are making these costs rise for people. We need a real free market approach with competition. This plan, the GOP plan, which I don't like, I would have voted against. Medicaid spending goes up by $71 billion. It's not going up at the same rate. Those 22 billion not having insurance -- 22 million not having insurance anymore are not having it because they don't want it. People are young and healthy now. They may not the tomorrow. The free market system is contingent about people payinging for their own health insurance. Rich people can afford it. Usually, the poorest people are the sickest. The people that need health insurance the most can't pay for it. People who need insurance the most under Obamacare saw their premiums skyrocket. Many people, low-income people saw their costs skket.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.