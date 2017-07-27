Transcript for 25 years of talk about unit cohesion in the military

Do you think there's room for considerably expanding the number of women in her arms services. There's a commission that is addressing that subject right now they've got to look at combat effectiveness they've got a look at Unicode even you must have some opinions on this you've been looking at the military along I think we have to moves cautiously about women in combat. When you have an open. Out of a closet if you prefer the term. Gay or gays within your organization that it freely admit that within the organization it does tend to polarize the organization because on the brink on the cohesion. Source not a question of a person's sexual preference it is a question cohesion within the organization. And and that's what makes organizations might. The presence in military units by persons who by that ax or by their statements. Demonstrate a propensity. To engage in homosexual acts would calls an unacceptable risk. To the standards. Of morale good aura and this. And unit cohesion that are absolutely essential to effective combat capability. Clearly the American people are deeply divided on this issue. With most military people opposed to lifting the ban because of the feared impact on unit cohesion. Rooted in disapproval of homosexual lifestyles. And a fear of invasion of privacy. Of heterosexual soldiers who must live and work in close quarters with homosexual military people. However. Those who have studied this issue and extensively. Have discovered uninteresting fact. People in this country who are aware. Of having known. Homosexuals. Are far more likely to support lifting the ban. The US is still struggling with the issue of gays in the armed forces it has for years but somehow many other countries are having a lot less trouble. Here's ABC's John McWethy acceptance of openly gay men and lesbians in the military is now the rule among many of America's allies France Britain Sweden and Belgium. Laws were changed in Canada nine years ago critics predicted it would undermine morale the same argument that is being made in the US. Canada's military says that is nonsense. We have no significant evidence which would indicate that there is an impact on unit creation morale conduct. Brandt thinks do with the mission of these forces deployed. And today the Pentagon released its long awaited study on Don't Ask Don't Tell. And how the troops will react if gays can serve openly in the military after seeing the survey. Top brass are reaffirming its time for a change here's Jon Karl. The Pentagon surveyed a 1151000. Service members and found 69%. Believe they've already served with somebody who is gay or lesbian. And 92% of them said the impact on their unit was very good at good. Or didn't have much of an effect at all but the survey predicted quote some limited in isolated disruption to unit cohesion and retention. If the ban on gays and lesbians is lifted. Night I can assure you that the policies of this administration will be. A driven by common sense. And and by. An absolute commitment to ensuring. Unit cohesion. During the campaign he had declared that he would be he would protect the rights to transit. You'll be better on this issue than Hillary Clinton always turn the clock back on on this issue. The president's expressed concern since this Obama policy came into effect. But he's also voice that this is a very expensive and disruptive policy. And based on consultation that he's had with his national security team came in a conclusion that it erodes military readiness and unit cohesion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.