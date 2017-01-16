Transcript for At Least 28 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration

On this Martin Luther King Jr. day the feud between president elect Donald Trump in a civil rights icon continues. I think the Russians participated. And have been dismayed get elected and and they have destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. Trump firing back at Georgia congressman John Lewis on Twitter Saint Louis is all talk talk talk no action double Russia trumps tweets stirring up bipartisan support for Lewis a civil rights leader who became nationally known for his prominent role in the Selma to Montgomery marches in the 1960s. Fighting for civil rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis is now leading a new movement among Democrats in congress. I don't plan to attend inauguration. Who beat the first one numbness. Since have been in the congress. Now at least 27 Democrats in congress say Babel also skip out on the inauguration. But over the weekend trumps shifting his attention to the CIA after these comments from CIA director John granite about the Russians hack into the 2016 presidential election. I think mr. trump has to understand is that this is more of them being about him. And is about the United States and national security. Trump tweeting quote was this the leaker of fake news and trump tells a Washington Post he's finalizing a plan to provide health insurance for every one. As we are just days away from his inauguration. The near when. A million visitors are expected to pack DC porch front swearing in many of them staying pre planned when its mark on Saturday in protest. Stepping promise AB's he needs Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.