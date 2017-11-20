Transcript for 2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching

So before we went on air this morning, a second Al Franken accuser came forward. She says he inappropriately touched her while posing for this photo at the Minnesota state fair in 2010 while he was senator. Now, is this going to continue to create a fur for. Do you think there are more folks out there. Should he resign? I thought it was an odd thing. I have no reason not to believe the girl. In 2010 I had another show on CNN's channel HLN. I asked Franken to come on. I know him very well. He said I can't come on your show yet because I have to make sure I'm not funny. I'm a senator now. I've got to be serious. Uh-huh. So I can't believe that he was so -- what's the word -- carless as to do something like that when he was the senator already having been so cautious about being funny. Right. It just -- I think a lot of people are reacting to party affiliation with this and equating them all. I'm sure after the show you saw social media people saying you are fine with one party, but not the other. I think you have to remove -- I'm not following you. Political affiliation. Roy Moore versus Al Franken. Two different things. Very different things. That's my point. You can't paint with broad strokes on this. Someone telling me I have a nice butt. Someone grabbing my butt. Someone assaulting me are three different situations. All the victims are victims. If they felt unsafe or not okay, that is to believed and listened to. You've can't put them all in the same barrel of punishments of kick them all. This is a spectrum. His accusations are not excerpting power over these women. That's a distinction. I honestly think you can't put Roy Moore in the category when talking about someone with under age girls, you can't put that just in assault category. I'm concerned these allegations are coming up over and over and over again. I've said it often on this show. This is not a partisan issue. Sexual harassment, sexual assault is all of our issues. It shouldn't be divided that way. To ask him to resign, I don't know if that's the appropriate response either. No senator has been asked to resign ever. The last time someone was expelled from the senate I think it was like 155 years ago. What is the response? What do you do when you have a sitting senator or a sitting president having been accused of some sort of sexual I am morality? Didn't people used to do investigations? Yes. Senator Franken called for an ethics investigation. I mean, I -- look, the behavior is unconscionable. I think because we have seen so many different responses to things that it would be probably a really good idea for us to take a breath and start investigating stuff. I agree. You know, I just feel like there's so much coming that I don't want it to fall by the way side so that someone doesn't have their day in court to say this is what he did to me. This is when it happened. This is what I've been telling people. I want people to be able to do that. I get nervous because we spent time with the central park five when their documentary came out which said it wasn't true. It wasn't them. These kids spent years in prison. So we have to -- it's like we want to put people to death who are innocent. We're very reluctant as you know sometimes to put people to death at all. You know, but I just think that to lose this ability to have folks who are making the accusations be able to make these in open court and get their justice done. I don't want to see that disappear. Except it is he said she said. This one is. It's court of public opinion. But the court of public opinion isn't always correct. Franken has said he didn't remember taking the photo with this new accuser Lindsay Mentz. He felt bad she felt disrespected. He's not admitting it or denying it. He did not admit he kissed that girl. No. He only is admitting to the photograph. He had no choice. The photograph is there. He apologized and she accepted that apology. When you're the victim you won't forget a detail because you feel uncomfortable. It's not surprising these men remember it different. At the time if they didn't see it as bad it's not in their memory. Is it that it's always been happening or that we're talking about it? We're catching up for decades of silence. If Franken has to resign, then trump has to resign. He's has guilty of harassing women. He has 16 accusers so far. The Republican party -- Roy blunt the senator from whenever he's from -- Alabama. He said the trump thing -- the voters have spoken. They knew about these allegations and still voted for him. That has nothing to do with ethics and morality and what the president did. President Clinton was impeached and as the senator said probably should have resigned and he probably should have. No. When someone resigns it goes under the carpet. He needed to fes up. To say he should have resigned makes no sense. She's talking about what we know now. In hindsight -- In hindsight I shouldn't have eaten all those potato chips. He paid the praise. If we're talking about bill Clinton he paid the price. With Donald Trump 16 women came forward and accused him of varying behavior. He himself said you can grab women from the genitals and get away with it. Why haven't we heard more from these women N. I want to hear more from them. I know these other stories better because they're painting the news cycle. It's a little suspicious we didn't hear much from them. I think we heard quite a bit from them. Not lately. Not lately. There was sort of a veiled threat of lawsuits and honestly, listen, we're hearing a lot of different stuff from a lot of different people. I think a lot of these women don't want to be judged anymore. Yeah. I think that's why a lot of women don't come forward and say stuff because they feel people are going to judge them. Because he felt comfortable enough being the accusers of Bill Clinton maybe the next speech he gives they should stand with sign. Trump also threatened to sue these women. He didn't want to sue them. If it's a lawsuit they will really be telling things help doesn't want out there. That's why he hasn't done it. We'll be back with more hot

