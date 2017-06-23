Transcript for 5th GOP senator opposes health care bill

President drop at the White House focused on veterans appears Friday. We've already achieved transformative. Change at the VA. And believe me we're just getting started. Also during started negotiations on the senate GOP healthcare bill the president telling Fox News and it's complicated. It's a very very. Narrow path but I think we're going to get there. The Republican plan to replace Peter portable cure act facing major opposition. Moderates worry guts Obama cure too much this bill that's currently in front of the United States set. Nothing yet. Several top health and medical groups agree the March of Dimes Thain is disappointed Senate Leadership have still to protect pregnant women infants and families. At least four conservatives including ramp poll also coming out stronger against the bill. I didn't run on allowing the death spiral obamacare to continue just subsidizing the taxpayer money. The bill is the requirement that ever one must have health insurance. Offers tax credits to help Americans buy coverage but scrap subsidies to lower cost rolls back the Obama cure expansion of Medicaid. But leaves in place protections for people with preexisting conditions. Back to be a major sticking point for house Republicans were paying close attention to what's happening in the senate just like in the house. That is a starting point is not the end point. Out of the house freedom caucus that they believe the senate bill does not have enough conservative support to pass from south so what to expect next week. Negotiation with me tell them the potential impact on Americans and not likely but possible a boat before the July 4 recess. Tenet smoking ABC news Washington.

