Transcript for Sean Spicer questioned over WH role in knocking down reports of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

He shown as the reports. This morning that he reached out directly to the CIA. Director of Pompeo did you directly contact director Pompeo ask him to knock down the New York Times story on the Russian connection. Thanks let me the kind of if I may walk through the entire time I think it's important as I mentioned a week ago. The New York Times published a story about they called contacts between. Members that trump campaign and Russian officials. The FBI deputy directors at a meeting here at the White House that morning. After the meeting included he asked chief steps stand back and second he wanted to tell him that the report in the New York Times was quote BS. For viewers call I think pretty much to go with that means but. I'll leave it that at that time the chiefs staff said thank you for sharing that with me. Can we let other people know that the story is not accurate. Throughout the day they went back and forth to see what they thought was appropriate. Finally came to the conclusion that. They do not want to get in the process of knocking down every story that they had issues. They then we end were informed that other people had come in the same conclusions including. That time chairman Devin units have told us hey I've been knocking down telling reporters. We shared a number with him a reporter that had contacted us. And again when the reporters contacted us and we said no that's not to that's our knowledge is not true. They were asking us can you point to anybody else that can substantiate this and I think we get a good job with saying. Sure we will share with reporters other people who have come to the same conclusion. I'm so I won't go into the specifics I will say that I think we get our job very effectively by making sure that. Reporters Redd had questions about the accuracy. And the claims made in the New York Times. That we reporting and to subject matter experts who understood whether or not that story was accurate or not. And I think just taking TV very very clear on this. It was about and the accuracy of the reporting in the claims were made it plain and simple about whether or not a story that appear in the New York Times and accurate. And individual after individual continued to say that they as far as they knew they were I think most of you probably such Unionists comments this morning. He was very clear. Number one that he reached out to us to say I've been telling people. Reporters. That these allegations. And descriptions in the or time are not accurate. And then we share that information to him but he came. Two less to share that that he equally had that issue product and he was briefed and saw quote no evidence that the story was accurate. So the answer is you know we have continued. To give reporters information sources that. Went to the accuracy or lack thereof of report that was in a newspaper and I think. You know and I think Germany it has also equally said it's interesting how. We we literally were engaging with the press saying if you have a question about the sourcing on this obviously wouldn't when brought to our attention we said. It's not accurate as far as we're now. But then most of the room in your colleagues who have inquired would say well that's great I'm sure you're saying this but who else can corroborate this. So our job was to continue. When informed share sources. Who had equal each come to the same conclusion that the times story was not accurate. We don't think it's something strange about her. That something odd about the white house Press Secretary getting the CIA director on the phone and knock down a story about an investigation you know it's C. Respectfully using words like knock down. There was each story and Poland. Now it was it was there with reporters coming to us saying there's a story out there. What's your take time and our answer was we don't believe it's accurate. We don't Lee's fault but obviously that's our take and reporters were saying to lots well is anybody that you can point to. It's it's it's itchy eyes. Now remember this all started with the FBI coming to us. Bringing it to our attention saying that the story the times was not accurate fact it was BS. And all week it was simply say that's great could you tell other reporters the same thing you're telling us. And I would think that other reporters yourself included with think it that would be helpful thing to get the story straight. All we've sought to do with actually get. An accurate report Al Ani and I think chairman units this morning over and over and over and over again. It very clear that no evidence is being brought to his attention suggest that reporting was accurate so. You know. Respectfully I have I think it's interesting let me ask what's appropriate went what we're doing is actually urging reporters. To engage with subject matter experts who think robbery. Whether something's accurate or not. For the biggest special prosecutor perilous has called for a special prosecutor in this and I guess my question special prosecutor for look into the whole rock for connect general. Russia influenced your character and I mean he was part of the campaign so I mean sessions was part of the campaign attorney general. We have now for six months. Heard story after story about unnamed sources. Say the same thing over and over again. And nothing's come. Right we've heard seeing people seem anecdotes. And we've heard reports over and over again. As chairman yesterday very clear today he's seen nothing robbery. So what what you ask yourself what argue. Investigate. All Russian interference we beyond the contact. You know as night unit intelligence community has looked as well there's a big difference I think Russia's involvement and activity has been investigated up and down. So the question becomes at some point if there's nothing to further investigate what you asking people to investing. And he chairman unit spoke very clearly today when asked over and over and over again about. Allen and said that he is seen nothing leads him to believe that there's there the president has spoken forcefully. Time and time again he has no interest he has talked of people are rushing years and yet. You keep asking you collectively. To try to find something that seemingly. The at least the reporting and seen. In in you know different organizations suggest that. There's nothing new it's being reported it's the same stuff over and over again Weaver for literally six months and so the question becomes at some point. What you need to further investigate if there's nothing. Has come walking out categorically deny there were no contacts between the Russians antibody on the campaign. I'm wrecked I'm it. If my week it is that you had. The intelligence community look at Russia's involvement Alexi had the house's vote in the saint. And so what I'm trying to ascertain is that what we how many people have to say that there's nothing there where you realize there's nothing there. I can't say unequivocally on saint the people who've done investigating. About Russia over all its its activities in the United States specifically now with respect you are election. Haven't provided anything that lead me to leave. Or should lead you to believe and I continue to see reports coming from during its sources say you know when interacting with law enforcement or intelligence sources. There's nothing more. And it has been previously reported over and over again. So at some point you do have to ask yourself what you actually looking how many times to come in the same conclusion before you take the audience. And that's after mark.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.