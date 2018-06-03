Transcript for Actress Cynthia Nixon considers primary challenge to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

It is not official but former Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon is considering a run for governor of New York challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Nixon as a political activist and a Democrat with close ties to their build applause you know reports indicate that some of the mayor's campaign bathrooms may be working with her. Governor Cuomo so far different comment the primary September 13 the filing deadlines Christian life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.