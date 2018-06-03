Actress Cynthia Nixon considers primary challenge to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

More
It would be her first bid at political office for the longtime activist.
0:23 | 03/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actress Cynthia Nixon considers primary challenge to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
It is not official but former Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon is considering a run for governor of New York challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Nixon as a political activist and a Democrat with close ties to their build applause you know reports indicate that some of the mayor's campaign bathrooms may be working with her. Governor Cuomo so far different comment the primary September 13 the filing deadlines Christian life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53567208,"title":"Actress Cynthia Nixon considers primary challenge to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo","duration":"0:23","description":"It would be her first bid at political office for the longtime activist.","url":"/Politics/video/actress-cynthia-nixon-considers-primary-challenge-ny-gov-53567208","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.