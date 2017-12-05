Transcript for AG Jeff Sessions pushes for stricter sentencing for drug crimes

All right another big headline coming out today from Department of Justice. He Jordan good luck to ask you about this this is something that attorney general sessions announced earlier today there are. Think change it in the charging and sentencing policy. Moving forward or DOJ they basically reverse. Years. Efforts under the Obama administration can keep health little bit more about what those changes are. Yes competent refer you back toward justice team for more -- house on the specifics but we've seen a lot of big changes coming out of this Justice Department rolling back a lot of Obama administration era. If policies so. It's certainly on surprising to see this White House really Turkey or in making big changes especially for president who ran of the law and order candidate right seven erratically Blake and left to get your take on this. As former prosecutor as well there a couple of big changes. Asking the prosecutor should now charge and pursue the most Syrians and readily provable offends and also that prosecutors disclosed to the sentencing court. All facts at impact the sentencing guidelines or mandatory minimum sentences those changes from how things were under attorney general. Holder in the Obama administration right. I absolutely. And what I think this does is send a very strong suit now that attorney general sessions. Is willing to be tough and wrong rather than Smart considerate and rank. What we found and it's not just that it's not it's not an Obama principle it is a bipartisan commission. That found that these sentencing that the sentencing that is being now reestablished. Was ineffective in reducing the violence if you've heard attorney general sessions he started off by saying that this is his effort. To reduce gun violence in our cities. And he and his answer to that is to be tough on drugs drug crimes. What the evidence has shown what history John is that being tough on drug crimes. Pushing for those mandatory sentences does very little to impact gun violence in our cities and instead. Has a very harmful effect on. Urban communities particularly African Americans. With the sentencing guidelines so. Unit this thought that he's. He's not going to ignore the law he is ignoring the facts. That they beat by part a bipartisan effort. Pushing for criminal justice reform has worked very hard to do. The opposite of what he did today took to focus on they knew it mayors and has bipartisan work and the congress have been focused on. Really removing the illegal guns which is you know the source of the gun violence and really took us to step back from these mandatory minimums that we know don't work. I'm so I'm I'm not. I'm not sure the motivation. Attorney general sessions in this decision. But I can say that the facts the evidence the history doesn't support. This decision that he's made to be tough on these drug crimes. And I think it wore off it will also opened a question. Moving forward upon their being enforced we've seen. With the open joint epidemic and the rise of heroin. Threw out not just inner cities but throughout the suburbs and rural America are they going to be dispatching. Agents. Two to charge and tootsie to look for crimes there are they just going to focus. On the inner city where they say this this gun balances. You know they haven't they have a great opportunity. To focus on gun violence and to help mayors and people on the ground police operas on the ground by working with us or working with mayors and and the police to. To remove illegal guns they're unwilling to stand up to the NRA to even talk. About. Reducing guns in our city instead they're going back to failed policies that we know for it for decades didn't work. And of course is Jordan pointed out as a lot more on that story from justice unit abcnews.com.

