AG Sessions will continue to serve, despite Trump's frustration with recusal

More
Despite candid comments from President Trump in a recent New York Times interview, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will continue to serve in his position.
11:41 | 07/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for AG Sessions will continue to serve, despite Trump's frustration with recusal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48747345,"title":"AG Sessions will continue to serve, despite Trump's frustration with recusal ","duration":"11:41","description":"Despite candid comments from President Trump in a recent New York Times interview, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will continue to serve in his position.","url":"/Politics/video/ag-sessions-continue-serve-trumps-frustration-recusal-48747345","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.