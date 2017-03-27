Transcript for AG Sessions says sanctuary cities will lose federal funding

A lot of news coming out lots and say we're gonna break it all down. Right here to stay with us down in DC joining us our political director Rick Klein high doing wreck you know on the orient I'm good thank Whitney here in the studio. Our chief business economics and technology correspondent Rebecca Jarvis that it at all and yet let's get to touch on all the re eight years of expertise today and the arts the rare combination brick Dow do you are handled some of the headlines coming out of that press briefing today. Surprises from attorney general Jeff Sessions at the top making some news on Sanctuary Cities. Tell Elaine. And this is what's known in the profession as a pair of it you try to make some delays in a different direction that it wanna talk about health care they did want to talk about immigration and that's by the attorney general was there. He is saying that the Justice Department will begin to in force a prohibition against Sanctuary Cities and threaten. State local authorities with withholding grants and this is big money potentially for cities. And out counties and even some states that are considering becoming so called Sanctuary Cities. These are cities that decide on their own rights that they won't cooperate with federal immigration authorities. This is the attorney general making clear that he believes that American lives are being cost all the time he's a countless lives to be seated there were no such thing as Sanctuary Cities. A blunt warning. But really reiteration of policy. That president trump has talked about any more broadly the Obama administration considers him not really that new. But I shot across the bow for states cities and towns that are thinking about expanding or maintaining Sanctuary City status. And Rick those comments came all the way at the top at that briefing which was very long and covered a lot of ground to for folks admit that let's replay that now. Here's that the attorney general to say. Essentially the policies of the Obama administration. There were issued last July. Make clear that you should not be receiving certain thought the federal funds if you're not in compliance with thirteen 73. We believe that grants in the future could be issued that have additional requirements as every threat is being issued in America that usually has. Requirement that if you qualify for this grant you have to meet certain requirements. So we'll be looking at that in the future and we'll continue to pursue it. But fundamentally grant candy is solidly. Lawful authority we have to next year that. Our state and local officials who. Are so important to law enforcement are in sync with the federal government. And Rick back to you now just for context here there are eleven million undocumented immigrants in the states right now there's something. But like up over 200 or so Sanctuary Cities. Across the state that this is really as he mentioned in line with what candidate trump and now president trump has been say. That's right and and the attorney general sessions when he was senator sessions was very very critical. A Sanctuary Cities we know that as a major conference going on. As we speak in New York of cities that are against that that have those laws in place we know. That one state Maryland there's been talking about becoming a sanctuary state right outside of the District of Columbia of course right in the back yard of the White House. So it is it is a hot issue. But if anything you see the rhetoric on the other side Nagin and you have. I seasons and in some states and state leaders talking about the need to do this in the Obama Eric California a particular example where there are several prominent. Sanctuary Cities including San Francisco that was a case that attorney general sessions just mentioned. They've gone ahead and even higher Eric Holder the former attorney general to. Kinda hold to guard against any kind of legal onslaught slot you're gonna see from the Justice Department this is what they had in mind. It's when you come after them in this sort of way. And it's a big deal for cities and towns and not yet not be eligible for any of exit ramps that that come out of the Department of Justice variant various initiatives related to. Policing and alike is it's this is how you really threatening to try to get in line and this is a big piece of the immigration agent overseeing from the front votes.

