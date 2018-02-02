Ahead of midterms, Trump rallies his party, criticizes Democrats in fiery speech

The president's remarks were a different tone from his State of the Union address.
Transcript for Ahead of midterms, Trump rallies his party, criticizes Democrats in fiery speech
And the president is rallying his fellow Republicans delivering two speeches all in the course of one day. He address lawmakers at a Republican retreat in West Virginia where he echoed portions. Of his State of the Union Address touting his tax cuts and infrastructure plans. And last night the president spoke at a Republican National Committee event at his Washington hotel. We'll just days after calling for unity and bipartisanship. He slammed the Democrats accusing them of not wanting to solve immigration has a problem. Are gonna set another kind of record and that's making our great country so great again. So much better than it ever was our military. Our immigration situation I think it has a chance. You know the Democrats are a wall. The missing in action. We're seeing the president went on to say that Democrats just want to obstruct and resist another possible government shut down. Is looming with a deadline to pass a funding bill just six days away.

