Transcript for Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden reads apology letter from the senator

Right before the break you said Leann you just received a handwritten letter from Al Franken. Would you mind reading it. Sure. It says deer lien I want to apologize to you personally. I don't know what was in my head when I took that picture. That doesn't matter. There's no excuse. I understand why you feel violated by that photo. I remember that rehearsal differently. What's important is the impact on you and you felt violated by my actions. For that I apologize. I have tremendous respect for you and the work you do for the USO. I am so sorry. Sincerely Al Franken. Good letter. Yeah, it's great. One of the -- I remembered what I was going to say. People are calling for his -- to step down and to do all these kind of things. I wonder if you could address -- it was a question I asked the table. If you've accepted that he has seen that he did something horrendous and made this horrible mistake and you look at his work and you accepted it, do you think people should accept his apology as well? I think people make their own decisions. The people of Minnesota can make their own decisions. I'm not calling for him to step down. I mean like the Twitter sphere. Since yesterday I haven't looked at Twitter. There are trolls out there and you can't. There are people that are like it's your fault. You were a model beforehand. You were asking for it. People always say things like that. You have to ignore them. Exactly. I think he's done some great work. You know, this is not about donkeys and elephants. This is about right and wrong, right? Uh-huh. This is about when you don't want somebody to put their hands on you, no is no. Yes. When it's not wanted -- this is not about somebody -- I don't want men to be afraid to try to talk to women in a bar. This is not what we're talking about. This is about forcibly pushing yourself on someone when they don't want you to. When they indicated they don't want you to. It's about intent and consensual. That's exactly right. People have to understand that. You've felt threatened. Maybe he didn't think he was but you've did. Yes. These are totally different situations. As far as that goes, he has fessed up to it. He apologized. I sincerely think that he really -- I think he took in and realized, man, he looks at it now and says I'm disgusted by my actions. Yeah. It's never funny. That is never funny. Do you think his actions were isolated? He was so brazen to kiss you and you said stick his tongue in your mouth. Do you think it's isolated? There's speculation. President trump tweeted and there's a little speculation in this. Oh god. Speaks a thousands words where do his hands go in pictures two, three, four five and six while she sleeps. What do you think of that tweet? Does it -- Let's talk about trump's -- First of all -- -- Accusers. Does it offer comfort? This whole last 24 hours of my life have been overwhelming and surreal. To have the president of the United States tweeting about you and this picture is just -- I almost don't even know what to say. Yeah. His issues -- that's a whole other thing. Yeah. I mean -- He has -- He beliefs -- You should know he has 16 accusers. Sara Sanders and trump have said they are all lying. It got quiet. Lien you and I know each other through veterans advocacy work. You are one of the strongest supporters of vets. You spent Thanksgiving in Afghanistan with our vets. We met through the Achilles race. People should know that about you too. Thank you for sharing your story today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.