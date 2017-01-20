Transcript for Al Gore Optimistic on Climate: 'We're Going to Win This'

It's true that in the last ten years. Is this the predictions of the scientists have been proven correct him. In fact. Or some of the degradation has been even worse but. At the same time the progress toward solutions. Has been. Even faster and even more dramatic soap we're in a raise we're gonna win this but there is still a question. As to whether we're gonna win it in time I'm an optimist and I think we will. And the reason that I agreed to go forward with this movie is to get the message out there yet again end to emphasize the message about. How cost effective this solutions arc. So we can solve the problem at the same time have a more prosperous and more sustainable little country in process.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.