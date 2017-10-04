Transcript for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigns following allegations of using state resources to hide affair

Good afternoon. I've lived and in this great state of Alabama and or my entire life. I grew up here. I went to college here raised a family here. A practice medicine. In Tuscaloosa for a 35 years. In its when he team and I received the greatest honor of my life. When the people our great state. Elected me and shows me. And humbly asked me to serve as their go. I've always believed the honor of serving as your governor. Was a calling that god placed on my life. I've not always made the right choices. But no not always said the right things. So I've sometimes failed. I've always tried to live to the high expectations. The people placed on the person. Who holds this is steamed office. Though I have committed myself to work in to improve the lives. Of the people of our state. Their bench this. That I have let you. And our people that. And I'm sort of that. The consequences of my mistakes. Have been grievously. Unfair to you. My loyal and dedicated staff. And black cat. And all of our agencies. Who have continued you're exemplary service. To our people. In your respective agencies in the face. A difficult circumstances. I can no longer. Allow my family him dear friends. My dedicated staff and cabinet. To be subjected to the consequences. That map past actions. Have brought upon them. I have spent the last year. Indeed. In earnest prayer. Over our state. And our people. I pray every morning or wisdom and guidance. And forgiveness. But the stands that I can be. This Easter week. I'm even more grateful for a loving and merciful savior who always loved me and you. Unconditionally. The governor. Is the face of the state in Alabama. In virtually all areas. Even on a national stage. And I want you to know. I'll are people. Who have all my heart. And I won't nothing more than to serve them. Weather and natural disasters. Whether it help in four year olds. Qualify for a great pre K program that we have here. Are to just help create jobs. And help them feed their fame it's. But the time has come. Or me to look at new ways. To serve the good people of our great state. I have decided. It is time for me to step down. As Alabama's governor. I believe in this office that I have hailed. And I've respected that I've loved for seven years. To focus on other and possibly. More affective areas of service. I'll love our people. In this state. I love this office. However I realize they are things more important. Then a political out. I have spoken to lieutenant governor Ivan. And we have agreed that the people of our state need and deserve a positive. And peaceful transition of power. I will be leaving the office today. April details. But my administration. We'll work will lieutenant governor I these administration. To provide any assistance needed to make a smooth transition. And have minimal disruption of our state. I am forever field with the gratitude. About honor that is been placed only about the people of this state. To serve as your governor. Especially. I give thanks to god for such a wonderful idea that he gave me when he allowed me to be the governor of Alabama. The special gift to the wonderful Florio and very talented staff inhabited and agencies. Who truly are the backbone up our state government. I am forever grateful. By the surveys each and every one of you has given to me and the sacrifices. That you have made. And most of all the dedication that you have shown to make an Alabama a great state. Together we've accomplished some amazing things. And I know great things are still he has or our state. Again let me thank you for your service. And I want to thank you will be your governor and also like particularly. All of the people across this day you every day. Send me text send the emails. Tell me how much they they tell me how much they Theo care army. And tell me that they are operated or me. So please continue to do that. And I will continue to pray for you. So thank you. It goodbye. And I love this day the bottom of my heart and the people who live. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.